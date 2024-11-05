The Baltimore Ravens are not messing around this season. The Ravens first landed Diontae Johnson in a deal with the Carolina Panthers. On Tuesday, just before the NFL trade deadline, they acquired two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘Trade! The #Rams are trading two-time Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White to the #Ravens, per sources. The team worked closely with White’s agent Kevin Conner of

@UniSportsMgmt to find the right spot.'

The Rams have been working to find a trade suitor to acquire White, and now he lands in Baltimore.

The compensation for the deal was first reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

‘Another trade: The Rams are trading CB Tre'Davious White to the Ravens. Here's the compensation: 2027 7th round pick for 2026 7th-round pick, per sources.'

Pelissero also notes that the Ravens were in on Marshon Lattimore before the New Orleans Saints traded him to the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

In Week 5, the Rams decided to bench White in favor of other players, which brought an honest take from Sean McVay.

“With Tre'Davious White, it was a coaching decision,” McVay said. “… There are some special teams considerations that go into it. That was what resulted in him being inactive today.”

At the end of October, the Rams officially made White available as McVay mentioned that they gave the cornerback permission to seek a trade.

Now, White is headed to the Ravens, who are 6-3 and just half a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North lead. The Steelers have also been active, landing Mike Williams and Preston Smith, so the AFC North race is one to watch.

While White isn't the player he once was, he is still a solid veteran presence for the Ravens' secondary amid their push for a Super Bowl trip.