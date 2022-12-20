By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will have to pray really hard after he lost a main offensive weapon on Tuesday due to injury.

Devin Duvernay is now out for the remainder of the regular season and potentially a playoff game–should the Ravens make it–after the team put him on the Injured Reserve. Duvernay sustained a right foot injury during practice and was reportedly unable to put any weight on his foot. No further details were revealed about his latest health setback, but the fact that he’s placed on the IR indicates that the issue is serious.

The 25-year-old wide receiver is one of the more reliable options for Jackson despite the major struggles of the Ravens’ wide receiving corps this 2022. He has started in all 13 games he has played in, recording 407 yards and three touchdowns on 37 catches. With that said, his absence is certainly going to be a huge blow to the team.

Baltimore’s wide receivers haven’t made a touchdown catch since Week 3, and their struggles have been further magnified by the fact that they rank last in receiving yards in the NFL.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins off waivers after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. While Watkins’ numbers with Baltimore last year was unimpressive, the team is likely hoping his familiarity with Lamar Jackson will at least help him adjust faster.

The Ravens are 9-5 on the season and has a good chance to make the playoffs. However, they certainly can’t falter now despite their recent woes.