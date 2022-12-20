By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers, per Jordan Schultz. Watkins, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, reportedly drew in the interest of a number of teams including the New York Giants, per Schultz.

The Packers decision to release Sammy Watkins was surprising given their question marks at receiver. Through 9 games, Watkins had reeled in just 13 receptions for over 200 receiving yards. The Ravens, a team that also features uncertainty at the receiver position, may opt to implement Watkins on a more consistent basis.

The Ravens suffered a brutal loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. They scored just 3 points in the game amid Lamar Jackson’s injury, so they are desperate for any kind of offense they can get. Jackson received a cryptic injury update from head coach John Harbaugh ahead of Week 16.

“John Harbaugh declined to say whether Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will return this week after missing two games with a knee injury. Harbaugh said he is going to ‘climb behind the barricade’ of not divulging injury information because of competitive reasons,” Jamison Hensley wrote on Twitter.

Ravens fans are certainly hopeful that Jackson can return as soon as possible. He’s considered questionable for Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore would love to have Sammy Watkins work with Jackson to develop chemistry as well.

It will be interesting to see how Harbaugh utilizes Watkins in the offense. He’s a talent receiver who will add an element of versatile for the Ravens.