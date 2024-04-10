Retired NFL player Terrell Suggs, best known for his time with the Baltimore Ravens, has been arrested for assault in Arizona, the state he went to high school in and where he played college football for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
“Former Ravens star Terrell Suggs was arrested in Arizona late Tuesday night,” Pro Football Talk reported on Wednesday. “Maricopa County jail records show that Suggs was booked on one count of assault and one count of offense against public order. A spokesperson for the jail told TMZ that Suggs has since been released.”
Outside of this information, PFT also notes that as of Wednesday morning Pacific Time, “There are no further details about the circumstances or allegations that led to Suggs’ arrest or what will be the next steps in the case.”
This is a developing story and we will provide updates here as more information becomes available.
The current Terrell Suggs assault arrest isn’t his first run-in with the law. In 2003, he was charged with assault in Arizona but was eventually acquitted, per USA Today. In 2012, he was involved in a domestic incident with the mother of his child, Candace Williams, in Baltimore. That case ended with an undisclosed “agreement” and the protective order against Suggs was dropped, according to WBAL.
Who is Terrell Suggs?
Suggs is a 41-year-old retired NFL linebacker who played 17 NFL seasons. Sixteen of those came with the Ravens while his final year, 2019, was split between the Arizona Cardinals, and Kansas City Chiefs.
The pass rusher was born in Minnesota and grew up in St. Paul until eighth grade when his family moved to Arizona. There Suggs became a high school All-American before committing to Arizona State. In college, he was also an All-American and won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2002.
Suggs became the 10th overall pick of the Ravens in the 2003 NFL Draft and immediately racked up 12.0 sacks in his first season, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. That would kick off an illustrious career for Suggs which included seven Pro Bowls, one All-Pro team, and 139.0 career sacks, which puts him eighth all-time in the official NFL sacks leaderboard. His 12.5 postseason sacks give him the fourth-most in that category.
His career also included two Super Bowl titles. He won his first as one of the leaders of the vaunted Ravens defense in 2012, and his second in 2019 as a part-time player for the Chiefs.