As Terrell Suggs gets set to enter the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor Sunday, retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is calling for the linebacker to earn an even more prestigious honor — the Hall of Fame.

“There's no doubt he's a Hall of Famer, first ballot in my opinion,” Roethlisberger said. “I don't see how he's not. When you talk about who deserves to get in, ask the question, ‘Were you one of the best in the generation that you played? If you ask that question about Suggs, it's a no-brainer for anybody who played against him. He's special,” via Steelers Depot.

Roethlisberger played against Suggs many times as the two rivals faced off twice a year for over a decade. If anyone knows the struggle of facing Suggs and the vaunted Ravens' defense, it would be Roethlisberger.

Terrell Suggs was the 10th overall pick in the 2003 draft and went on to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after racking up 12 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception in his first year. His best season came in 2011, when he won the Defensive Player of the Year award after he recorded 14 sacks and led the league with seven forced fumbles. During his 16-year career, he also won two Super Bowls. Suggs is the Ravens all-time leader in both sacks (132) and forced fumbles (37).

The induction will take place during halftime of the Ravens matchup versus the Detroit Lions. As for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Suggs will not be eligible for induction until the Class of 2025.