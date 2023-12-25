The NFL's Christmas Night matchup is more than just a potential Super Bowl preview.

Tonight's much-anticipated game between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers is historical, not because it's a potential Super Bowl LVIII preview.

According to a social media post by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens and 49ers “have combined to outscore their opponents by 350 points this season, the highest total entering a matchup in Monday Night Football history.”

Check out Schefter's tweet here:

Ravens and 49ers – who play at 8:15 ET on ABC – have combined to outscore their opponents by 350 points this season, the highest total entering a matchup in Monday Night Football history. pic.twitter.com/oCQiLB2ml4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2023

In addition to being a matchup of the #1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, the Ravens/49ers game is just the third in Monday Night Football history to feature two teams with 11 or more wins.

It's also a matchup of the league's most talked about quarterbacks: Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson.

“Well, [with] Brock Purdy I see a very good quarterback,” said Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh earlier this week. “He's playing at a very high level, leading a very high-level offense to great success. He's playing winning football and operates his style. He sees things. He gets the ball out quick. He can make every throw. He throws a beautiful ball [and] moves around the pocket, scrambles when he needs to, throws on the run when he needs to [and] operates the system really well.”

“There's just nothing about how they're built that you couldn't respect, so we understand that,” the Ravens head coach said of the 49ers. “What I'm looking to see is how we respond to that challenge because we're going to go into there [as] big underdogs, traveling all the way across the country [on] Christmas day. We'll be looking forward to it. It will be a big challenge for us.”