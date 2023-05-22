Legendary actor Ray Stevenson passed away on Sunday, May 21 at the age of 58.

The cause of death has to be confirmed, but the news of his passing has been by Variety.

Throughout his career, Stevenson did a variety of projects. His film debut came in 1998 in The Theory of Flight, and he didn’t look back after that. He played Dagonent in 2004’s King Arthur and starred as Titus Pullo in Rome for BBC/HBO. His other television credits include roles in Dexter, Black Sails, and Vikings.

He even made his way into the comic book genre as he played Frank Castle/The Punisher in 2008’s Punisher: War Zone and played the role again in The Super Hero Squad Show (albeit in a voice-acting capacity). That wasn’t his only time in the comic book movie genre, as from 2011-2017, Stevenson played the role of Volstagg in the first three Thor films.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last year, Stevenson starred in S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR — an Academy Award-winning film. He also appeared in Memory opposite Liam Neeson. He was in production on a film called Cassino in Ischia and has another film in post-production, Gateway to the West.

Ray Stevenson also made his way to the galaxy far, far away on a number of occasions. He voiced the character of Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels from 2016-2017. He will also appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka — which will premiere sometime in August — as Baylon Skoll (one of the series’ villains alongside Admiral Thrawn).

Our condolences go out to the family Stevenson.