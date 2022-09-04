3 reasons why the Rays will win AL East over Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays are gaining on the New York Yankees in the American League East standings right now, and it looks like it could quickly become one of the most captivating playoff races over the final weeks of the season. The Yankees lead, which was as high as 15.5 games early in July, has shrunk all the way down to four games with the Rays lurking behind them.

While much has been made of the Yankees struggles, the Rays also deserve credit for going on a run of their own. Their pitching staff has turned the corner after a slow start to the season, and the lineup has continued to rely on the next man up mentality to help them win games. It isn’t always pretty, but Tampa always finds a way to get the job done.

The Rays have 33 games left to make up their four game deficit on the Yankees. Coincidentally enough, they have four games left against New York this season as well. With Tampa Bay unexpectedly making the East closely contested, let’s take a look at three reasons why they will win their division over the Yankees.

3. Everyone has gotten hot at the same time

The Rays 2022 season certainly didn’t get off to a hot start, and it took them awhile to figure things out this season. But now that they have all the answers, they have gone on a hot run since the All-Star break, and haven’t looked back.

The lineup hasn’t really had a standout performer on the season, yet they always find ways to win games. Randy Arozarena has probably been the team’s best hitter at the plate (.267 BA, 18 HR, 70 RBI, .786 OPS) but aside from him, only Isaac Paredes has double-digit home runs this season. That’s a testament to how well everyone has filled in for the Rays.

The pitching staff as a whole has been lights out as well. Shane McClanahan has led the rotation from the front all season long, although he currently finds himself on the injured list. Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs have been quite good behind him as well. The bullpen has been pieced together, with ten different guys earning at least one save, but most of their guys have been interchangeable throughout the season, and that should bode well in the postseason.

2. They are beginning to get healthy

This may seem a bit counterintuitive considering McClanahan and Ryan Thompson both just landed on the injured list, but the Rays are going to be getting healthy sooner rather than later. They are winning now without some of their key pieces, and they should only continue to dominate as they get healthy.

For starters, McClanahan and Thompson both aren’t expected to miss too much time on their current stints on the injured list. Shane Baz has begun a throwing program after seeming unlikely to return this season, and Tyler Glasnow is beginning a rehab assignment after having not pitched all season long. Getting either of Baz or Glasnow back would be a massive help for Tampa’s pitching staff.

On offense, the big news is that Wander Franco has resumed his rehab assignment, and could return soon. Brandon Lowe also recently landed on the IL, and the hope is he will be back before the postseason along with McClanahan and Thompson. As these big names begin to get healthy, a strong Rays squad could be set to get even stronger as the month goes on.

1. The Yankees are falling apart

While it’s important to give the Rays their due credit for making this run, it’s clear that a big part of this division race is because of the Yankees. New York was arguably the best team in the majors during the first half of the season, but they have completely faltered during the second half of the season.

The outcome of this divisional race depends on what happens with New York. Tampa has already made up some ground on them in their current series, and they will get another shot to further do some damage to the Yankees lead next week. If the Yankees can break their slump, they will win the division. But if not, the division is wide open, and it will be there for the taking for the Rays.

The Rays can keep on winning, but they are going to have to hope that the Yankees continue to fall apart in front of them. New York hasn’t shown much to make anyone believe they will figure things out, and that’s good news if you are a Tampa Bay fan. The Rays are doing their part, but in order for them to win the division, the Yankees are going to have to do their part as well, and it doesn’t look like New York is going to start winning anytime soon.