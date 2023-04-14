Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Tampa Bay Rays have started out the 2023 season on a historic note. However, the ball club was hit with a devastating injury update on SP Jeffrey Springs on Friday, per Marc Topkin.

“Though #Rays are seeking additional opinions on the exact diagnosis of Springs’ arm/elbow injury, he is expected to be out a minimum of two months, and it is considered to be more than a nerve issue. If it is something that requires surgery he could be out much longer,” Topkin wrote on Twitter.

Springs has quietly been one of the better pitchers in baseball since the 2021 season. In 2021, he posted a 3.43 ERA out of the Rays’ bullpen. Spring was then moved to the rotation in 2022, starting 25 games for Tampa Bay and finished the year with a strong 2.46 ERA. The left-hander was dominant to open the 2023 campaign, pitching to the tune of a 0.56 ERA through 16 innings of work.

This injury is a major setback for a Rays’ rotation that is already without Tyler Glasnow. Although, Glasnow is hoping to return sooner rather than later.

Nevertheless, Springs was emerging as a true star for Tampa Bay alongside Shane McClanahan in the rotation. He’d played a pivotal role in their incredible 13-0 start to the season. The Rays will likely release a more firm injury update/timetable within the next few days. For now, it appears that Springs will miss at least two months.

Tampa Bay is currently preparing to take on the Blue Jays in Toronto amid their pursuit to remain undefeated. We will provide updates on Springs’ injury as they are made available.