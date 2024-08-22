The Tampa Bay Rays picked up a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, but it did not come without conflict, as Yandy Diaz and Jose Caballero were seen getting into an altercation during the game, and manager Kevin Cash calmed the concerns after the game.

“Yeah, not too much about what it was about, but it happens,” Kevin Cash said, via Bally Sports Sun. “We're in a season right now where we're trying to fight and claw every way to get back into this thing. We got a lot of work to do, so we got two guys that are really competing. We got a bunch of guys that are really competing and want things to go perfectly and sometimes they don't, and seemed like there was a little friction, but I'm very confident we'll move on from it and be ready to go.”

It is a positive for the Rays that the issue is not seen as a lingering one, and that Yandy Diaz and Jose Caballero can move on. It is a pressing time for the Rays, and every game matters. Caballero offered similar sentiments as Cash did when speaking to media after the game.

“Emotions got the best of us, and we're trying to be the best players we can be,” Jose Caballero said, via Bally Sports Sun. “We're competitors. Emotions got us and we're just trying to be the best that we can be. And things happen. Just trying to make plays and try to win games you know, we are in a bad stretch, we're not doing the best right now. We wish we would be in a playoff position and maybe that could be one of the things that got us. Just trying to be competitors out there and emotions got us.”

Rays hoping for miracle late-season run to postseason

As Cash mentioned above, the Rays are trying to make a push for the playoffs, despite being 6.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. It is a long way to go, so every game is vital for Tampa Bay.

The Rays will have to not only chase down either the Kansas City Royals or the Minnesota Twins to get into a playoff spot, but pass the Boston Red Sox on the way, who are three games ahead of Tampa Bay in the standings.

Tampa Bay will try to finish off a sweep of Oakland on Thursday before a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.