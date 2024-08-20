The Tampa Bay Rays were sellers at the trade deadline. Yet despite significant interest around the league in the services of relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks, the Rays held onto their veteran closer.

Fairbanks has pitched well this season for a mediocre Rays team. But Tampa Bay will be without the reliever for the foreseeable future after moving him to the 15-day injured list with a strained right lat, according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com.

The Rays’ closer was injured in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fairbanks came on in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead for Tampa Bay. He allowed the Diamondbacks to tie things up with a three-run home run but remained in the game. After throwing an 84 mph slider, Fairbanks motioned to the dugout, indicating something went wrong.

Rays’ manager Kevin Cash pulled Fairbanks from the game and an MRI the following day confirmed that the pitcher is dealing with a right lat strain, according to MLB.com. Tampa Bay anticipates shutting down their closer for 2-4 weeks.

“We'll have a better understanding probably right about the time we get back from the road trip [August 30], seeing how he's feeling,” Cash said, per MLB.com. It’s possible Fairbanks is done for the season as the Rays are out of the playoff picture and have no reason to rush the pitcher back into action.

The Rays lose closer Pete Fairbanks to the injured list again

Fairbanks is no stranger to the injured list. In 2022 a partial tear of his lat sustained during spring training cost him three and a half months and limited him to just 24 appearances.

Prior to last season Fairbanks signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Rays. However the righty reliever missed time with a hip ailment in May and June. He made just 49 appearances in 2023.

The latest injury will be Fairbanks’ second trip to the IL in 2024. He was out of action for around three weeks in April and May dealing with a nerve issue.

Fairbanks has been hit hard in his last two outings with back-to-back blown saves. But the six-year veteran had been exceptional since returning from the injured list in May up until the Rays’ series with the Diamondbacks. In 36 appearances from May 11 to August 14 Fairbanks had a 1.47 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 2.83 FIP, 0.49 HR/9, 1.96 BB/9, 22.6 strikeout percentage and 20 saves for Tampa Bay. Opposing batters were hitting just .171 against him during that span.

On the season, the Rays’ closer has a 3.57 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, 8.7 K/9, 23 saves and an ERA+ of 110 in 45.1 innings pitched.

Tampa Bay could employ a closer-by-committee method with Fairbanks on the shelf. The team had success with that strategy when Fairbanks was on the IL earlier this season. Of course, this time around, the Rays will have to make do without Jason Adam who was dealt to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline.