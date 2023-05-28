Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks sustained a hip injury during their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, putting his availability for the team in question.

Fairbanks appeared set to make an appearance in the game as the Rays looked to protect their lead and close out the Dodgers. As he was warming up in the bullpen prior to the ninth inning, however, he “locked up” his hip. Fairbanks had to limp off the bullpen and proceeded to the dugout to get checked. With Fairbanks hurt, manager Kevin Cash opted to stick with Jason Adam to finish the contest.

It is still uncertain if Fairbanks will have to be placed on the 15-day injured list once again, but the 29-year-old himself said that he’s currently undergoing treatment, per Kristie Ackert of Tampa Bay Times.

Kevin Cash also don’t have much update on Pete Fairbank’s hip issue, though they are preparing for the worst possible outcome.

“His hip locked up. I don’t have much more. Obviously, we’re gonna go get him checked out. (The trainer) just said that (his) muscles look to be okay, but we saw him walk very gingerly from the bullpen and he was in some pain. No real update from that point,” Cash shared, via Yahoo Sports.

When asked about the possibility of Fairbanks going to the IL, Cash said: “I think we should be OK. I mean, we’ll see what happens with Pete. I mean, if he’s an IL (injured list), then we’re going to get another pitcher.”

The Rays play the Chicago Cubs next starting Monday. More updates on Fairbanks are expected to come prior to the three-game series. Hopefully, though, the right-hander’s injury isn’t as serious as it seems to be.