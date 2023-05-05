Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Randy Arozarena has a fanbase all to himself. Tampa Bay Rays fans who sat in section 141 in left field behind Arozarena got a free beer, soda, or water on Friday at Tropicana Field, per Marc Topkin. Arozarena ultimately homered in the 1st inning on Friday after previously saying he wanted to hit a home run so the fans in “Randy Land” could drink “happily,” per Topkin as well.

“I’m hoping to hit a home run so that everybody drinks happily,” Arozarena said on Thursday.

The Rays entered Friday’s game against the New York Yankees with an incredible 26-6 record. This Rays ball club is off to nothing short of a historic start to the 2023 campaign. When a team is playing as well as Tampa Bay is at the moment, their players feel confident to do or say whatever they want. They clearly believe in themselves and the results are showing to say the least.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Randy Arozarena would probably be in the AL MVP conversation if the season ended today. He came into Friday’s affair slashing an impressive .325/.391/.590 with an .891 OPS and eight (now nine following Friday’s long ball) home runs. He’d also stolen three bases for good measure. Arozarena has carried his WBC momentum, as he performed well during the tournament, into the ’23 season for Tampa Bay. The Rays are unfortunately known for having low attendance numbers, but he’s helping to draw more fans to the ball park.

The Rays are the best team in baseball right now, and they also are arguably the most fun ball club to watch.