Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has recently created a buzz in the baseball world with his innovative and entertaining ‘ball flip’ showboat move. This unique move has garnered attention from fans and players alike, as it adds a fresh element of fun to the game while showcasing Franco’s undeniable skills.

In a 8-1 win against the Pirates, during the seventh inning, Franco displayed his ‘ball flip’ prowess while fielding a routine ground ball up the middle just behind the second-base bag. Instead of making a simple throw to first base to get Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds out, Franco added extra flair to the play. He tossed the ball to himself with a quick snap before launching it to first base, successfully ending the inning.

Wander Franco just invented the “ball flip.” It’s like a bat flip but on defense. 🎥 @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/06qtvlLdq2 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 4, 2023

Franco’s remarkable combination of skill and flair has quickly drawn comparisons to other unforgettable moments in baseball history, such as Ozzie Smith’s electrifying backflip, Derek Jeter‘s renowned jump throw, and Bo Jackson’s awe-inspiring outfield wall climb.

These iconic moments hold special significance in the world of baseball, as they not only showcase the players’ incredible abilities, but also their unique personalities and passion for the game. Such moments become ingrained in the collective memory of baseball fans, contributing to the sport’s rich history and inspiring future generations to create their own magical moments on the field.

Wander Franco’s nonchalant response to the viral attention highlights his humble nature. When asked about the play, he explained that, “I tend to do that at practice sometimes. I think just through instincts, I think it just happened.”

"I tend to do that in practice… I think it's something that just happened." Wander Franco on the ball flip to himself and the start from Sugar Shane — "I don't think I've ever seen him fail" — as he talks after tonight's victory. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/8QIV89fzZC — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) May 4, 2023

Franco has quickly established himself as an early MVP candidate in the 2023 season. The switch hitter boasts a .305 batting average and is second in the MLB with 18 extra base hits. His elite bat speed, powerful and compact swing, and ability to consistently make contact and get on base make him a valuable asset for the Tampa Bay Rays. Although he could still work on tracking curveballs and improving his accuracy, Franco’s agility and arm strength allow him to play any infield position with success.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been thriving this season, leading all MLB teams with a 25-6 record. Moving forward, fans can expect Wander Franco and the Rays to make a deep run into October.