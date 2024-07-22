The Tampa Bay Rays got some rough news on starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot on Saturday. Pepiot was hospitalized with a knee infection and placed on the 15-day injured list following the team's win over the New York Yankees. He will not make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pepiot, a key piece of the Tyler Glasnow trade, last pitched in the final game before the All-Star break on July 14.

“It kind of cropped up right at that last day of the All-Star break, said he had some soreness,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said to the Associated Press, per ESPN. “He didn't think much of it, and then it progressively got worse. I saw his knee, it's blown up pretty good, so he's been in the hospital getting IVs. He's totally fine and doing well on the progress end, but probably going to take some time to get all that inflammation out of there.”

Cash continued by saying that he expects Pepiot to return from the injured list when he is eligible. The Rays have called up right-hander Tyler Zuber to fill Pepiot's roster spot. Zuber has not pitched in the majors since 2021 when he was a relief pitcher for the Kansas City Royals. He missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury and has spent the time since on various minor league teams. Zuber started 2024 on the Long Island Ducks of the Independent League and signed a minor league deal with the Rays in May. He has thrown 21.2 innings in 18 relief appearances with AAA Durham Bulls and has a 2.49 ERA.

Rays pitching outlook with Ryan Pepiot out

With Ryan Pepiot on the injured list, the Rays pitching staff must perform to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Pepiot was a key part of the return for pitcher Tyler Glasnow when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. They targeted him to solidify a young core that has pitched well overall this season.

Outside of Pepiot, that group has been led this season by Taj Bradley. The 23-year-old has pitched to a 2.63 ERA in 13 starts so far. This is a significant bounce back from a tough rookie season, where he posted a 5.59 ERA. He started the second half with a great start against the New York Yankees on Saturday, throwing seven innings of shutout ball.

The Rays must get solid starts from whoever replaces Pepiot. They have started the second half by winning two games against the Yankees. After Saturday's win, they are 4.5 games back of the Wild Card. The Rays have a 21.7% chance of making the playoffs according to Fangraphs.

Key games against the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros are approaching on the schedule. They are expected to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline but a few wins in the next week could change things. The ability to do that comes down to the starting rotation. Without Pepiot in the fold for that period, it's hard to believe that the Rays will be making a move toward the playoffs this season.