Can this former New York catcher reinforce Tampa Bay's efforts towards a deep playoff run?

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off an impressive 2023 season. Tampa Bay made the MLB Playoffs as one of the AL Wildcard teams. Still, the Rays are not done adding support to the roster amid MLB Free Agency. The team has made a move on former New York Yankees catcher Rob Brantly.

Tampa Bay makes a decisive move to bolster its depth in 2024

The Rays signed veteran catcher Rob Brantly to a minor league contract and invited him to big league camp in the spring, per MLB Trade Rumors (h/t Rays Communications). Brantly spent time with the Yankees in 2021 and 2022, but a majority of his play has been in the minor leagues.

Most recently, the 34-year-old spent his 2023 baseball season with the Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A club. In 456 big league appearances, Brantly achieved a .225/.287/326 batting stat line. Moreover, he boasts a career 29% caught-stealing rate.

If Brantly impresses during spring camp, he could find an impactful role on the Rays roster. Nevertheless, analysts believe additional catching help will be brought before Tampa Bay starts its season.

The Rays did well to make the postseason in 2023; however, they were swept in the first round by the mighty Texas Rangers. The defeat is understandable, as the Rangers went on to win the World Series.

Things will not get easier for the Rays in the AL East. Namely, the Yankees enter the 2024 season hungry for an improved showing after failing to make the playoffs. Moreover, Tampa Bay still has to go through the Baltimore Orioles, who claimed the top spot in the division standings.

Will the Rays MLB Free Agency efforts allow them to ascend and make a deeper postseason run?