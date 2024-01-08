Trade-happy Rays could move Harold Ramirez next

There is a ton of uncertainty currently swirling around the Tampa Bay Rays, for reasons not just confined to the baseball product, but some things have gone quite predictably. The Rays have sold high on multiple players this offseason, as is the norm for the small-market club, completing three trades in less than a month.

And they might not be done yet. Tampa is “shopping” Harold Ramirez, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Ramirez, who is primarily a designated hitter, has exceeded a .300 batting average in each of the last two seasons. He has firmly found his groove since landing with the team via trade in November of 2021 and recorded a career-high 12 home runs and 68 RBIs in 122 games for the Rays in 2023.

The importance of having a plethora of solid bats cannot be overstated, but Ramirez's contract situation creates some complications. He is projected to be awarded an estimated $4.4 million in arbitration, via Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, which could motivate the fiscally-conservative organization to max out his return value on the trade market.

Tampa Bay covets defensive versatility as well, and the 29-year-old has only played 42 games in the outfield in the last two years. Although fans know continuity is not a common feature in the Rays model, bringing back a majority of last season's contributors could be the best way for them to stay relevant in 2024.

The big picture is always the top priority in St. Petersburg, however. And Harold Ramirez could be fading from it as we speak. Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot, Luke Raley and Andrew Kittredge are among the most notable players the organization has shipped out so far this offseason.