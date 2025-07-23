The American League East is as tight as any division in Major League Baseball this season. The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox were fourth and fifth in the division before Tuesday night's games. The Rays especially have many players in trade rumors. In-division trades are rare, but the Red Sox have their eyes on Yandy Díaz, even if it costs them Jarren Duran.

First base has been an issue for Boston this season. After Triston Casas went down with an injury, the Red Sox kicked off drama with Rafael Devers. It ended with a deal that sent the former All-Star to the San Francisco Giants. Even after that, Boston still has a hole at first base that it needs to fix. Díaz was a borderline All-Star candidate who could give the Red Sox what they need.

According to the Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Rays are a team to watch at the trade deadline. They are barely above .500 and are the first team outside of the AL wild card picture. Their front office could go in a few different directions before July 31. If the Rays do decide to move on from their veterans, the Red Sox could pounce on Díaz.

“At this point, the Rays could buy, sell, or do both,” Bowden said. “They are 1 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot and their plus-70 run differential ranks highest among teams on the outside looking in. The Red Sox would love to land first baseman Yandy Díaz from them and the Astros would like to acquire second baseman Brandon Lowe. Both have 2026 team options. Tampa could trade one or both in contender-to-contender type swaps that could work in the short- and long-term for their organization.”

While Díaz would help the Red Sox fill their biggest weakness, the Rays need adequate compensation. Luckily for them, Bowden set the table for what they need.

“The Rays would like to acquire an impact outfielder and a long-term answer at catcher; if they decide to buy, those will be the two areas they focus on addressing,” Bowden said.

A Díaz-Duran swap could be a rare win-win deal between contenders in the same division. However, a lot can happen in the week and a half between now and the trade deadline. Regardless, Díaz is a name to watch as the Red Sox try to find the final pieces they need to seriously contend.