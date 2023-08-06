Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow was scratched from his scheduled start today, the latest in a string of injuries to the team's pitching staff.

Glasnow was set to face the Tigers but experienced back spasms, per Bally Sports Florida's Tricia Whitaker. Right-hander Erasmo Ramirez took Glasnow's place. Ramirez has struggled in 2023, posting a 5.34 ERA across 25 appearance for the Nationals and Rays.

Rays manager Kevin Cash did not seem overly concerned with Glasnow's condition.

“I personally think that as we speak now, it isn't that big of a deal,” Cash said.

Injuries have been an unfortunate occurrence for Rays pitchers this season, starters in particular. The team already has five starting pitchers on the injured list; All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan was placed on the 15-day IL last week after leaving a start early due to forearm tightness.

Missing time has been all too frequent an occurrence for Tyler Glasnow since he joined the Rays during the 2018 season. Glasnow lost most of last season due to Tommy John surgery, and his debut this campaign was delayed because of an injury suffered during spring training.

Glasnow's talent, however, is tantalizing. In 12 starts this season, the righty has posted a 132 ERA+, striking out 96 batters in 68.2 innings pitched.

Despite the setback, Cash was hopeful Glasnow would be available again soon. The manager speculated that with ramped up medical treatment, Glasnow might be ready “as soon as the STL series” that kicks off on Tuesday.

Rays fans would be excused if they were cautiously optimistic, considering the health of the team's staff at large.