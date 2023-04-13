The Tampa Bay Rays continue to defy the odds, as the last undefeated team in Major League Baseball won its 13th straight game to begin the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay’s 13-0 start matches the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers for the best start to a season in the modern era. The 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association hold the MLB record for a season-starting winning streak with 20 straight wins. The 13 straight wins is also a Rays franchise-record winning streak.

The Rays put on another explosive offensive display, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning to put a stranglehold on the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay trailed 3-1 entering the frame and brought 11 hitters to the plate in the inning. Harold Ramirez had the big blow, roping a bases-clearing two-out double with three men on to make it 8-3. They tacked on another for a 9-3 comeback win.

Some fans are knocking the Rays’ historic start because of the opponents they’ve done it against. Sure on paper the four teams they’ve swept aren’t the world beaters, but baseball is such an unpredictable game. Nothing should be taken away from this undefeated start for the Rays. They’ve beaten everyone in front of them and have done it in a dominant fashion more times than not.

We’ve seen NFL and NBA teams start the season 14-0. It’s been 139 years since a Major League Baseball team started the season winning 14 straight. The Rays will head north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend with their eyes set on baseball immortality.