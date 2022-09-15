Rays make MLB history with epic move on Roberto Clemente Day

The Tampa Bay Rays are wrapping up a big series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday and they made MLB history in doing so on Robert Clemente Day.

They became the first team ever to start nine hitters that are Latin American. Quite the fitting time to do it:

Proud to wear 2️⃣1️⃣ For the first time in @MLB history, all hitters in today's starting lineup are Latin American. pic.twitter.com/L7VDbI6KwG — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 15, 2022

There was once a time when Latin Americans struggled to be accepted in the Majors. Clemente changed that narrative and became the first successful Latin player but sadly passed away at 38 years old in a plane crash while delivering goods to people in need in Nicaragua after an earthquake. Every single player in the Rays starting lineup was born in various places including Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

The Rays are once again a contender in the AL, currently battling it out with Toronto and Seattle for top spot in the Wild Card. As of Thursday, they’re 79-63 and should have no problem making the postseason.

Most of Tampa’s best hitters are Latin as well. Manuel Margot is batting .301 while Harold Ramirez is slashing .318. Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz are having solid campaigns, too.

Major League Baseball is undoubtedly multicultural in this day and age as you can see. With so much young talent coming out of Latin America every single year, that won’t be changing anytime soon.

The Rays head back home next for a series with the Rangers and Houston Astros before hosting the Blue Jays one more time at the end of the month.