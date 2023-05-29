Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed RP Pete Fairbanks on the injured list, per Marc Topkin. Topkin reports that Fairbanks is dealing with left hip inflammation and Trevor Kelley was recalled following Fairbanks’ 15-day IL placement.

Fairbanks was preparing to enter Sunday’s game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to suffering the injury in the bullpen. Fairbanks was forced to limp off the bullpen mound and obviously didn’t appear in the game. The Rays were still able to hold onto an 11-10 victory over LA, but all eyes turned to Fairbanks’ status following the contest.

It was initially unclear whether or not the pitcher would simply require a few days of rest or a trip to the injured list. Given that the MLB season is long and the Rays currently hold a four-game lead in the American League East, proceeding with caution was likely the best option. Pete Fairbanks’ IL absence is unfortunate without question, but the Rays are hopeful he can return and remain healthy moving forward.

The Rays’ entire pitching staff has dealt with injuries during the 2023 campaign. The rotation and bullpen have been hampered with various ailments, but Tampa Bay continues to win games. In previous seasons, despite their success, the offense was fairly inconsistent. The 2023 lineup has impressed to say the least though. The team’s offensive production has helped them remain atop the division amid the plethora of pitching injuries.

If the Rays can limit injuries moving forward while continuing to excel on offense, they will be a legitimate World Series contender this year.

We will provide updates on Pete Fairbanks’ status as they are made available.