Rays pull off key trade with Diamondbacks to bolster offense

The Tampa Bay Rays have made a move to bolster their offense ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline. Robert Murray of Fansided reports that the Rays have agreed to a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder David Peralta. Rays catcher Christian Cerda is headed to the Diamondbacks in the deal, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

It’s a nice MLB trade deadline acquisition for the Rays, who needed a boost on offense. Tampa Bay’s lineup ranks 20th in batting average and 22nd in runs scored. Enter David Peralta, a career .283 hitter who has proven to be excellent against right-handed pitching in his nine big league seasons.

Tampa Bay has been a bit thin on outfield depth, with both Kevin Kiermaier and Manual Margot on the injured list. Peralta, who plays all three outfield positions, will fit in nicely in an outfield that also features speedster Randy Arozarena.

Peralta, who has spent all nine seasons with the Diamondbacks, will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Given that he’s a rental bat, the Rays didn’t have to give up much in the MLB trade deadline deal, offering the 19-year-old Cerda.

It’s not a big move, but it’s a necessary one for Tampa Bay. Those are the kinds of moves the lower payroll Rays often find themselves making.

14.5 games back in the American League East, a division push is unlikely. However, the club remains right in the mix for a Wild Card, with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays also competing.

This is a move that should help them find their way into the postseason.