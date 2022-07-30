3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are in the middle of another good season despite having one of the lowest payrolls in the MLB. Every season, the Rays seem to find a way to exceed expectations and make a deep postseason run as a result. And so far, the 2022 season has been no exception.

Despite their solid play this season, the Rays are barely holding onto the final wild card spot in the American League just a few days before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They have just a 1.5 game lead over the Cleveland Guardians currently, and there are three other teams behind the Guardians that are all within 3.5 games of the Rays for that final wild card spot.

Tampa Bay has had a solid 2022 campaign so far, but they are going to need some help at the trade deadline if they truly intend on going on a lengthy postseason run this season. With that in mind, here are three sneaky trade deadline targets for Rays with the 2022 MLB trade deadline right around the corner.

3 sneaky trade targets for Tampa Bay Rays

3. Robert Stephenson

Tampa Bay’s bullpen has been one of the best in the game over the past few seasons, and that’s the case again in 2022. With a weaker starting rotation, manager Kevin Cash has had to use his bullpen more than any other team in the MLB. That unit may be getting taxed already as a result, which wouldn’t be a good sign considering there’s still at least two months left to their season.

It would make sense for them to try to pick up another under-the-radar arm in the bullpen, and that’s exactly what Robert Stephenson could be for them. Stephenson is currently on the Colorado Rockies, and the Rockies will once again be looking to turn some of their major league talent into prospects come the trade deadline.

Stephenson isn’t putting together a great season by any means (2-1, 4.89 ERA, 29 K, 1.34 WHIP) but he feels like the type of reliever that would thrive with the Rays. Tampa has a habit of finding diamonds in the rough, and Stephenson could be that diamond for the Rays this season. When used in the right spots, Stephenson has the potential to be a wipeout pitcher out of the pen, and it seems likely that Tampa could find the right spots to use the inconsistent Stephenson.

2. Tyler Mahle

There’s a potentially huge crop of starting pitchers that are set to be on the move at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Given Tampa’s frugal ways, it doesn’t seem likely that they will be pursuing the top available pitchers. It would make more sense for them to target someone in the second tier of starters that could be available, and that’s where Tyler Mahle comes into play.

Mahle is part of a Cincinnati Reds team that may be undergoing a firesale at the deadline. Luis Castillo was already dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pretty large haul, and it feels like that may only be the tip of the iceberg. The Reds have reportedly reeled back their efforts to deal Mahle recently, but if the right package comes across their desk, chances are they are going to pull the trigger.

Mahle is having a bit of a down year (4-7, 4.48 ERA, 107 K, 1.27 WHIP) after a breakout 2021 campaign, but he still is a very talented pitcher. He’s also just 27 years old, and is under team control through the 2023 season. Mahle will require a bit of a haul, but the Rays starting rotation needs some help, and Mahle feels like the perfect target for Tampa Bay at the deadline.

1. Josh Bell

Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani could be the two biggest bats moved at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There’s a decent chance that neither player will be dealt at the deadline, though. If they don’t end up getting moved, that would make Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell the top available hitter on the trade market, and the Rays could be a dark horse suitor for Bell.

Bell is putting together a fantastic season (.306, 13 HR, 54 RBI, .883 OPS) for the Nationals, which has increased his trade value pretty significantly. The Rays could use another big bat at the middle of the lineup, especially considering the rash of injuries they have dealt with early on in the season. Bell could be the bat that helps the Rays make a run in the AL playoff race.

Considering Tampa Bay was a serious suitor for Freddie Freeman in free agency this past offseason, it would make sense for them to pursue Bell here. He’s going to be a free agent at the end of the season, which may be an issue, but the Rays can worry about that after the season’s end. It may require a move that the Rays wouldn’t typically pull off to help them win in 2022, and that’s exactly what a trade for Bell would be.