As the Baltimore Orioles grow stronger, the Tampa Bay Rays continue to grow weaker. After a monumental power shift in the American League East standings, the once dominant Rays are sending a player to the injured list in the midst of a huge four-game series against the O's.

Catcher Francisco Mejia is headed to the 10-day IL with a left knee MCL sprain and will be replaced by Rene Pinto, according to Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Florida. While Mejia's .227 batting average and poor framing and strike ratings leave a lot to be desired, the team cannot afford any setbacks at this time. Tampa has now suffered two separate five-game losing streaks in the month of July and are losers in 12 of their last 15 games.

An extra-inning defeat to Baltimore Thursday was the most devastating blow yet. The Orioles hold a one-game divisional lead (played four less games than Tampa) and are looking to apply the pressure this weekend. The timing of losing Mejia just adds to this massive run of misfortune in St. Petersburg.

Pinto is being recalled from Triple-A Durham, having previously served an MLB stint in 2022. The 26-year-old batted .213 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 25 games. He figures to work behind catcher Christian Bethancourt, who was splitting duties with Francisco Mejia.

Tampa Bay needs to stop the bleeding quick. A historic start is a distant memory now and quite meaningless given the club's current positioning. The good news, though, is the Rays have the talent to reignite again. Maybe Friday night gives them that much-needed spark in Tropicana Field.