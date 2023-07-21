The Baltimore Orioles will continue their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. We are at Tropicana Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Orioles-Rays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Orioles defeated the Rays 4-3 on Thursday to claim sole possession of first place. Now, the O's hope to keep the momentum going. Things started slow for the Orioles as Francisco Mejia clipped a single to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. Later, Adley Rutschman answered for the Orioles when he singled to right-center field to make it 1-1 in the fourth inning. Ryan O'Hearn hit a sacrifice fly to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead. Then, Aaron Hicks singled to left-center field to make it 3-1.

The Rays struck back in the seventh when Yandy Diaz clapped a double to deep-right field to drive in two and tie the game. The game went into extra innings, where Colton Cowser delivered the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. However, the Orioles still had to finish the Rays off. Felix Bautista had entered the game in the ninth. Now, the Orioles asked him to pitch another inning.

Bautista started the inning by hitting Luke Raley with the pitch. Ultimately, it put runners on first and second with no outs. But Bautista struck out Randy Arozarena and then got Brandon Lowe to ground out into a double play to end the game.

The Orioles lead the AL East with a 59-37 record. Additionally, they have gone 8-2 over 10 games. The Rays are now 60-40. Also, they have gone 3-7 over their past 10 games to fall to second place.

Kyle Bradish will start for the Orioles and is 6-4 with a 3.05 ERA. Significantly, he tossed 7 1/3 innings of shutout baseball while allowing three hits and striking out eight in a win over the Miami Marlins. Bradish also went five innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out eight in a loss to the Rays on June 20.

Zach Eflin will make the start for the Rays and comes in with a record of 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA. However, he struggled in his last start as he went three innings while allowing five earned runs on seven hits in a loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Here are the Orioles-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Rays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-162)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Rays

TV: Bally Sports Sun and MASN

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 6:41 PM ET/3:41 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have had a lot of success over 10 games, thanks to their hitters and pitching. Now, they hope the offense can keep going and put some distance between themselves and the Rays.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .233 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 36 runs. Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson is hitting .247 with 15 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 50 runs. Henderson is on a six-game hitting streak. Likewise, Austin Hays is batting .300 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 47 runs. Anthony Santander is hitting .271 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 51 runs. Today, he expects to hit the baseball all over the park today. Rutschman is batting .274 with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 48 runs. Significantly, he is on a six-game winning streak.

The Orioles will cover the spread if their hitting can get to the Rays early. Then, they need some good pitching from Bradish.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays were the best team in baseball after April. However, they have slowly struggled since then and seen everything decline. The Rays find themselves in second place and looking for some offense.

Diaz is batting .318 with 13 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 59 runs. Meanwhile, Isaac Paredes is hitting .257 with 17 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 44 runs. Wander Franco is batting .273 with 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 51 runs. Meanwhile, Arozarena is hitting .272 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 58 runs. The Rays need all four hitters to produce at the plate.

The Rays also need a bounce-back effort from Eflin. Moreover, they need him to toss more than three innings to give the bullpen a rest. Eflin must attack the corners of the plate to succeed.

The Rays will cover the spread if their hitting wakes up. Then, they need solid pitching.

Final Orioles-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are on fire right now. Thus, it is difficult to trust the Rays to win this game by more than a run. The Oriokes will make this a tough game for the Rays. Therefore, expect a close showdown, with the O's covering.

Final Orioles-Rays Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-162)