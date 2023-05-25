Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in the MLB with a 36-15 entering Thursday. On top of that, they are preparing for star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to make his return to the mound and make his first start at Tropicana Field since June of 2021.

Glasnow appears set to be activated for Saturday’s game, which is terrific news after a long injury road and another setback he suffered recently. But, with his first start at home in nearly two years on the horizon, Glasnow admits he is more than excited for it (h/t Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports).

Tyler Glasnow has not made a start at the Trop since June 8, 2021. But the right-hander is ready to make his return to the @RaysBaseball this weekend against the Dodgers.@TriciaWhitaker sat down with Glas to find out how he is feeling ahead of his season debut. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/FBgdf18kbB — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) May 25, 2023

“Excited…I know, it’s crazy. It will be a familiar feeling. I’m excited. It’ll be awesome.”

Glasnow made just two regular season starts in 2022 before making throwing five innings against the Cleveland Guardians in the playoffs, and all three of those appearances were on the road. He has been working hard to get back and recently threw with the Durham Bulls, so he looks more than ready to get back to the big leagues and help the Rays continue their hot start.

Glasnow went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA before undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing most of the 2022 season, then he suffered an injury prior to the 2023 season and was out for even more time. Now, he is ready to get back to The Trop, and it will be a tough task against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Still, baseball fans everywhere should be thrilled that one of the most exciting pitchers is making his return to the bump.