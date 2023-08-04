Coming out of the trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays are now focused on securing their spot in the postseason and making a run at the AL East crown. While the Rays recently lost Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay has added some reinforcements in one of their best prospects.

The Rays are calling up Curtis Mead, who will take McClanahan's spot on the roster, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. While Mead is in Detroit for the Rays' Friday matchup against the Tigers, there's no word yet if Mead will be in the lineup.

But for the Rays to call him up, it isn't likely Tampa Bay will want Mead sitting on the bench often. He's one of the more prolific prospects in Tampa Bay's farm system and currently ranks as their third-best, via MLB Pipeline.

Mead has spent this season predominantly at the Triple-A level, appearing in 46 games. He has hit .291 with three home runs, 38 RBI and three stolen bases. Alongside his bat, Mead offers plenty of defensive versatility and has experience playing every infield position.

Tampa Bay already has an infield lush with talent. Wander Franco is at short while Brandon Lowe mans second and Yandy Diaz plays first. Isaac Paredes has the least name value of the Rays' starters, however, he is hitting .256 with 21 home runs and 63 home runs.

On the surface, there isn't an immediate spot for Curtis Mead. However, his bat and versatility should allow him to find a role on the team. The Rays are certainly intrigued as they deemed one of their top prospects ready for MLB competition.