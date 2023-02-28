An MRI on Tampa Bay Rays right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow showed a Grade 2 left oblique strain, according to a Tampa Bay Times Rays reporter Marc Topkin. His timetable to return from the injury is 6-8 weeks.

Tyler Glasnow suffered an oblique injury during a live batting practice session, Topkin wrote a Monday tweet. He threw six pitches before walking off the mound with an athletic trainer.

According to a Wednesday article from ESPN, Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters he would “book that right now” when asked whether Glasnow would miss the start of the season. The right-handed pitcher is still experiencing soreness, and the injury “bothers him to sneeze, cough.”

Tyler Glasnow has been a member of the Rays since the 2018 season. He was dealt to Tampa Bay along with outfielder Austin Meadows and eventually pitcher Shane Baz in exchange for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer.

The 29-year-old pitcher played and started in 50 games in Tampa Bay, earning a 17-9 record and 364 strikeouts in 268.1 innings pitched. He played in two games last season after playing in 14 in 2021, where he earned a 5-2 record and a 2.66 ERA in 88 innings pitched.

Right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos, left-hander Josh Fleming, righty Luis Patiño and prospect Taj Bradley are waiting in the wings to step into the rotation should Tyler Glasnow be out for an extended period, MLB.com reporter Dawn Klemish wrote in a Tuesday article.

The Rays added veteran reliever Kyle Crick after he signed a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training in early February, wrote Topkin. Crick went 2-0 with the Chicago White Sox last season, earning a 4.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15.2 innings pitched. Crick has a 9-11 record in 194 major league games played, peaking at a 3-2 record in 64 games as a Pirate during his sophomore year.

The Rays will start their opening-day matchup against the Detroit Tigers at 3:10 p.m. EDT on March 30 in Tropicana Field.