A special prosecutor in the Dominican Republic is investigating a second formal complaint that Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco engaged in a relationship with a minor, according to Jeff Passan and Juan Recio of ESPN.

This is the latest of three accusations against Wander Franco, according to Passan.

The first complaint against Franco was filed on July 17, and another girl alleged to the specialized prosecutor's office for boys, girls and adolescents that she had a relationship with Franco as a minor, according to Passan. The third girl has not spoken with authorities, but her alleged relationship with Franco is being investigated.

Prosecutors hope to speak with Franco in the coming weeks, according to Passan.

In the Dominican Republic, the age of consent is 18, and anyone over 18 who engages in a sexual relationship with someone younger than 18 can be charged criminally.

Franco was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 22, pending the results of the league's investigations into the allegations.

The last game Franco played was on Aug. 12, which was the day before social media posts alleged an inappropriate relationship with him.

MLB often waits until a criminal investigation is done to discipline players under its joint policy with the MLB Players Association, according to Passan. The prosecutor's investigation into Franco is expected to go well beyond the 2023 season.

It has been a shocking few weeks for baseball fans finding out that someone who was supposed to be a star of the game for years to come is in this type of trouble.