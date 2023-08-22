The Tampa Bay Rays are rapidly moving on from Wander Franco amid the investigation into his inappropriate relationships with minors. He was placed on administrative leave by the MLB earlier today as the investigations continue with authorities in the Dominican Republic.

After the leave announcement, the Rays stadium has undergone major changes to remove Franco's image from prominent displays. His face is gone from banners, elevator wraps, and a sign across the street at Ferg's sports bar and grill, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Rays had previously placed Franco on their restricted list as soon as the allegations surfaced, and hasn't played since August 12. The MLB hasn't ruled him out yet for the postseason as part of the administrative leave, and Franco still has a locker in the clubhouse as of now.

Franco has a career .282 average with the Rays in his three seasons, and was signed to a long-term deal to become the face of the franchise. If the allegations are proven true, it is more than likely that he will have thrown that future away, and will never play again the MLB.

As the Rays redecorate their stadium and distance themselves from the disgraced Franco, they have to refocus their attention to the field as the playoffs rapidly approach. Tampa Bay currently sits three games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, who also hold the best record in the AL. They are in the first wildcard spot, and will continue to fight for the division crown in the final stretch.