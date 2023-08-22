Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is under investigation after social media posts alleged that he had a relationship with a teenage girl. It was reported soon after that the 22-year-old may have had relationships with multiple minors. The latest update comes from Major League Baseball, which has made a serious decision amid the troubling allegations.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB has placed Franco on administrative leave as investigations from the league and his home country, the Dominican Republic, continue into his alleged relationships. Franco was previously placed on the restricted list after the allegations garnered massive attention.

“Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Wander Franco has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation,” reads an official statement from MLB, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic. “The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Drellich reports that Franco's eligibility for the postseason has not been ruled out. The Rays own a record of 75-51 and are three games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East standings, so they are extremely likely to qualify for the postseason. Whether Franco will be cleared to play remains totally unknown at this time.

Franco's career is in serious jeopardy after just three seasons with the Rays. Once the top prospect in baseball, his actions seem very likely to derail a very promising career.