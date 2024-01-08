Rays shortstop has posted bail and has been released from prison amid allegations of a relationship with a minor.

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays had been in prison for alleged seduction and sexual exploitation of a minor. While the case against Franco continues to be built, the Rays shortstop made bail on Monday.

Franco was released from prison after paying two million pesos, equivalent to around $35,000, via Altertas Mundial, h/t MLB insider Hector Gomez. The proceedings took place in his native Dominican Republic.

The shortstop is also being accused of money laundering, in what has become a widespread and concerning case. Franco is accused of maintaining a relationship with a teenage girl and paying her mother monthly. He is accused of paying $100,000 pesos ($1,785) a month for seven months to continue the relationship, via Hogla Enecia Perez and Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Franco was arrested on Jan. 1. He was questioned by investigators after failing to appear when summoned. Once in front of a judge, he was given his two million peso bond. Franco will also have to appear in court for the next six months as his case continues to be played out.

While out of jail, Franco certainly isn't out of hot water. In terms of his baseball career, the shortstop is on Administrative Leave from the league as MLB sees how his legal case, and their own investigation play out. The chances of Franco playing for the Rays or for any team in the majors in 2024 seems increasingly unlikely.

Wander Franco has been accused of serious accusations. If found guilty, the consequences would be massive. The status of his 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays being seemingly on the lower end of his concerns.