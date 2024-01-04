Shocking details of Wander Franco's allegations emerge.

The Tampa Bay Rays organization continues to receive shocking updates on Wander Franco. Franco was put on administrative leave from the MLB for an investigation regarding his rumored relationship with minors. Now, new details emerge about the Tampa Bay stars' conduct.

Rays get another stunning update amid Wander Franco's legal trouble

In addition to sexual exploitation, prosecutors in the Dominican Republic are accusing the Tampa Bay shortstop of money laundering. Franco allegedly paid off the mother of an underage girl with whom he had an inappropriate relationship, per Jeff Passan (h/t Alden Gonzalez).

The update comes just days after the Rays star was arrested in the Dominican Republic. Police summoned Franco for questioning in late December; however, he was nowhere to be found. Eventually, the baseball player's house was raided by authorities, but his home was empty.

Then, Franco was finally arrested by police on January 1st. He was taken before a judge on Wednesday, where news of his latest accusations came to light. The Tampa star remains under arrest with no bail.

The Rays released a statement in August when Franco was put on leave by the MLB:

“The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to maintaining high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and followers as this process unfolds. We will have no further statement on this matter until the MLB completes its process,” the team said.

Wander Franco finds himself in trouble with more than the MLB. The Rays shortstop continues to battle his allegations in 2024.