In a hectic American League, the pennant race over the next several months should be as entertaining as ever! Join us for our MLB odds series where our 2023 American League winner prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

During the 2022 season, the Houston Astros proved to the rest of the baseball world that they could not only win the American League pennant, but also that their cheating scandal of 2017 did not define who they were as an overall organization. After sweeping the Seattle Mariners and edging out the New York Yankees, it was the Astros who put the cherry on top by downing the Philadelphia Phillies for the whole enchilada in the World Series.

With the competition heating up in the second half of the 2023 regular season, who has what it takes to survive the brutal gauntlet of the American League?

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 MLB Odds: American League winner prediction and pick

Tampa Bay Rays: +210

Houston Astros: +440

Texas Rangers: +440

New York Yankees: +900

Why The Rays Could Win the AL

For what it's worth, it only makes sense that the Tampa Bay Rays currently boast the best odds to take home American League Championship honors.

At the moment, the Rays possess a stupendous 58-35 record and are well on their way to being a legitimate threat come playoff time. The biggest reason why so many baseball experts and fans believe in the Rays' ability to make a deep run in 2023 is due to the fact they rank within the top-five in all of baseball when it comes to hitting, pitching and fielding.

It is fairly concerning that Tampa struggled so mightily prior to the All-Star Break—including a seven-game losing streak—but such struggles are bound to happen over the ebbs and flows of a 162-game season. Alas, if you don't think the Rays will be a formidable threat for the pennant come October, you are greatly mistaken.

Why The Astros Could Win the AL

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Entering the 2023 season with a pair of pennants in the last handful of seasons, the Astros have quickly taught the rest of the league that they are not to be messed with. Of course, the MLB and its fans did not take too lightly to the fact that the Astros were using certain technology to steal signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but Houston has done extremely well to land on their feet ever since the scandal.

Let's not forget the Astros have happened to reach the ALCS in each of the past six seasons, and have always made plays down the stretch when it has mattered the most. Houston is only getting healthier by the day, too, as Yordan Alvarez, one of the best hitters in the game and the AL leader in RBIs before going down with an injury, will soon return to the lineup . Combine this with the fact that the Astros boast a top-10 overall offense, and the realization kicks in that Houston isn't leaving the spotlight anytime soon.

Why the Rangers Could Win the AL

Among teams who have shocked the league like the Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles, the Texas Rangers have also done their job in flipping Major League Baseball upside down.

Bafflingly enough, the Rangers somehow have a division lead after the All-Star Break following six straight losing seasons. Although the Texas is 17-13 in the past 30 games, this is a squad that possesses a next-man up mentality. Remember, the Rangers suffered devastating loss with starting ace Jacob DeGrom having to undergo Tommy John surgery, and have been as resilient as any team in North America.

On paper, Texas could earn its first trip back to the World Series since the 2010 and 2011 seasons because of an offense that boasts the most runs scored, the top batting average and on-base percentage in all of the league. In fact, the Rangers even the own the second-largest slugging percentage in all of baseball. This is no coincidence, as Texas' terrorizing offense is here to stay.

Why the Yankees Could Win the AL

The final American League team on this list happens to own the most AL pennants by a large margin. The New York Yankees boast an unthinkable 40 American League pennants, which is 25 more than the second-ranked Oakland Athletics. However, the Yankees have not reached the World Series since 2009 and are parched to return to their former glory.

Despite having the lowest odds at +900 to win the American League compared to other squads on the list, the one thing that the Yankees have going for them that other teams do not is the presence of Aaron Judge. Not many sluggers in today's game are as feared as the “All Rise” right-fielder, and when he returns from injury, it could give this offense a much-needed boost. Incredibly, in only 49 games played, Judge leads the club with 19 home runs.

However, if they're going to take that next step as a bonafide contender, then general manager Brian Cashman will need to supply the Yankees' lineup with a powerful left-handed bat to swat some balls over the short porch at Yankee Stadium.

Final 2023 American League Winner Prediction & Pick

Time to pop the popcorn folks, this is gonna get good! As competitive as this American League race will get, it would be wise to side with the defending-champion Houston Astros to show off their title grit when it matters most.

Final 2023 American League Winner Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros +440