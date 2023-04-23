Shane McClanahan starred in the Tampa Bay Rays’ dramatic 4-3 home win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

McClanahan allowed three hits and two earned runs in 6.0 innings pitched in the contest. Two out of the three hits that the righty allowed to Chicago were home runs. White Sox right fielder Eloy Jimenez slugged a solo home run against McClanahan’s four-seam fastball in the second inning, while catcher Yasmani Grandal sent an 89 mph slider from the hurler into the seats during the fifth inning.

Not many White Sox hitters enjoyed much success in making sheer contact against McClanahan in the game. The one-time All-Star recorded an astounding 32 swings and misses to go along with 10 strikeouts in 88 pitches thrown against the White Sox.

Overall, McClanahan’s 32 swings and misses against Chicago are the most in an outing of 90 or fewer pitches in the pitch-tracking era (2008).

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shane McClanahan had 32 swings & misses on 88 pitches today! That's the most in an outing of 90 or fewer pitches in the pitch-tracking era (2008). (H/T @SlangsOnSports) pic.twitter.com/pYuujSSONu — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2023

McClanahan now sports a 1.86 ERA this season, and he has also tallied 37 strikeouts, which ranks just behind Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (39) and Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (38) for the most in the AL.

The Rays currently hold the top spot in the AL standings with an 18-3 record. They will close out their three-game home series against the White Sox on Sunday.