Amidst Wander Franco's two-game benching, Tampa Bay Rays coaches and players are being supportive of the 22-year-old shortstop. Wander Franco was benched by the Rays for disciplinary reasons.

After missing two games, Franco made his impact known right away with a home run in the bottom of the first inning Saturday. Prior to the game between Tampa Bay and the Kansas City Royals, Rays pitcher Zach Eflin offered some encouraging words about his teammate.

“I'm just trying to relate to him as much as possible and let him know that I'm not gonna give up on him.,” Eflin said of Franco. “Nobody's gonna give up on him.”

Zach Eflin had some encouraging words for Wander Franco after he was benched the past two games “I told him I’m not gonna give up on him. No one in this clubhouse is.”pic.twitter.com/FpNzVFfn7W — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2023

The Rays haven't detailed specific incidents that led to Franco's suspension, though there are likely several to choose from. Franco has been guilty of not always hustling on the bases. He also had an argument with Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena during a game in May.

“Wander is a really good kid, really good person,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday afternoon. He's a young player that is learning and dealing with the challenges of being a Major League player and some of the frustrations that come with it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday afternoon. “Over the course of this season, there's been probably multiple times that the way he has handled his frustrations have not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate.”

Franco has been an important part of the Rays having the best record in baseball.