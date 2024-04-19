The Tampa Bay Rays will continue their three-game series with the New York Yankees on Saturday at the Bronx. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rays-Yankees prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Rays are fighting to stay competitive early in the season. Ultimately, they are not dominating anyone right now. They split with the Angels in the four-game series. Unfortunately, they just struggled to score in two of the games and must figure out their woes.
The Yankees had an uneven road trip. At first, they won the first two games against the Cleveland Guardians. The Yanks then stumbled over the next three contests before rallying for a win to salvage the trip. Now, they hope some home cooking will be just the treat.
Zach Eflin will start for the Rays. He is 1-2 with a 4.63 ERA. Recently, he tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings while allowing six hits and striking out five in a no-decision against the Angels.
Nestor Cortes will start for the Yankees. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA. Significantly, he struggled in his last outing, going four innings while allowing four earned runs on five hits and striking out six in a no-decision.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rays-Yankees Odds
Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: +110
New York Yankees: -1.5 (-130)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How to Watch Rays vs. Yankees
Time: 1:06 PM ET/10:06 AM PT
TV: YES Network and Bally Sports Sun
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rays need their offense to establish some form of consistency. Furthermore, they have to find a way to generate long innings and make things happen.
Yandy Diaz has done well against the Yankees in his career. Going into this series, he was hitting .342 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, and 13 runs through 20 games against the Yanks in his career. But the Rays need Harold Ramirez to start hitting well. Unfortunately, he has not been as good as he was last year.
Randy Arozarena is another player that has struggled against the Yankees in his career. Ultimately, he was hitting .223 with eight home runs, 26 RBIs, and 26 runs over 52 games throughout his career. Isaac Paredes has been the best player for the Rays this season. Additionally, he is batting .295 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and 15 runs over 28 games in his career against the Yankees.
The Rays are 15th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, 17th in runs, 18th in home runs, and 21st in slugging percentage. Therefore, look for the offense to try and get things going.
The pitching staff has been inconsistent. More concerning, the bullpen is the worst in the majors. The series against the Angels was no different, as they blew multiple leads and allowed a lot of runs. It is not going to get easier against the Yankees.
The Rays will cover the spread if their offense can get off to a good start. Then, they need the bullpen to pitch well and avoid making critical mistakes.
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees have displayed some inconsistent offense. Thus, things have not been the greatest for the team. Look for the top hitters to try and get things going.
Aaron Judge is still the greatest Yankee in the current day. Going into this series, he is batting .242 with 21 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 54 runs over 100 games against Tampa Bay. Anthony Rizzo is batting .230 with eight home runs, 17 RBIs, and 14 runs over 32 games going into the series. Meanwhile, the newest player, Juan Soto, has had some moderate success against the Rays. Soto is batting .250 (5 for 20) with a home run, two RBIs, and five runs over six games against the Rays.
The Yankees are currently 11th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, 13th in runs, ninth in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage. Therefore, they have clobbered the ball well so far.
The pitching staff has once again carried the Yankees. Amazingly, he is fifth in team ERA and fourth in bullpen ERA. Thus, look for the bullpen to be tough to hit against.
The Yankees will cover the spread if the offense can spring to life. Then, they need a good outing out of Cortes.
Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick
I predicted the Rays to take Game 1 of this series because of the pitching matchup. However, I think this game favors the Yankees. Cortes is slightly better than Eflin. Also, the Yankees have a better bullpen than the Rays. It will make a difference for the Yankees as they clobber the baseball well, and take care of business. Expect the Yankees to win and cover the spread.
Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: -1.5 (-130)