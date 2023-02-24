Players will get to play as their favorite Resident Evil 4 character in the RE4 Remake Mercenaries Mode, returning once again to fulfill fans’ zombie-killing power fantasies.

Revealed during Sony’s State of Play, Resident Evil 4 Remake is confirmed to have the fan-favorite Mercenaries Mode. Shown towards the tail-end of the game’s third trailer, Mercenaries Mode is making its comeback in the remake of RE4. However, Capcom did not show any gameplay footage of the game mode yet, although we expect the game to maintain or build upon the gameplay elements found in Resident Evil Village. We’re not sure yet who will be playable in the game mode, but we’re willing to bet that characters from Resident Evil 4 like Ada Wong and the dashing Luis Sera will be playable in the game mode, along with other guest characters from elsewhere in the Resident Evil franchise.

Meanwhile, speaking of Luis, the lovable Spanish gunslinger appears to have a bigger role in the remake compared to the original RE4, in which the character died a quick and painful death even before we could hang out with him more. In the remake, Luis gets more screen time and gets to hang out with Leon a bit more, which includes one scene where the two are go-karting with a mining cart along the rails of cave mine, with the villagers infected by the Las Plagas virus in hot pursuit.

The new footage also showed the game’s version of Jack Krauser, who had a lot of things to say to Leon about his mission. We also saw gameplay improvements, like an improved dodge command and updated weapon switching system. Overall, Resident Evil 4 Remake looks like it’s going to deliver on its promise of improving upon the original while keeping what made it special intact.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming out on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC through Steam on March 24, 2023.