Read Only Memories Neurodiver, aka ROM Neurodiver and ROMN, has just set its release date this year.

Read Only Memories Neurodiver just received a Q3 2023 release date, as first announced during The MIX’s Game Dev Direct. The game will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store.

Read Only Memories Neurodiver is a text-based narrative visual novel following up on 2064 Read Only Memories and its accompanying comic book, Read Only Memories, players will step into the shoes of ES88, a telepath employed by a powerful organization called MINERVA specializing in neurotechnology and extrasensory projection phenomena. In exchange for a procedure arming her with a Neurodiver, a powerful genetically engineered device allowing ES88 to dive into others’ memories, and employment at the agency, ES88 gave up her identity and memories.

Neurodiver will take players back to Neo San Francisco and expose players to familiar names and faces they first met in 2064 Read Only Memories. ROMN will also introduce new characters, locations, and mechanics, including the ability to dive into and change other characters’ memories, as well as overhauled art and an unsolved case to crack with multiple endings.

A rogue Esper, a naturally gifted psychic, is on the loose and wreaking havoc through the subconscious minds of Neo-San Francisco. Track down this mysterious rogue known as the Golden Butterfly by using the Neurodiver to search the memories in which it hides. Read Only Memories: Neurodiver’s Deep Dive mechanic enables ES88 to identify, manipulate, and unlock information, though overuse can irreparably corrupt her target’s memory.

Set to retro-inspired music from Scarlet Moon artists, this colorful point-and-click adventure explores themes of memory, perception, and identity through the lens of a person who willingly gave up everything she was.

“The mystery of the Golden Butterfly is the perfect opportunity to expand the Read Only Memories universe,” says MidBoss CEO Cade Peterson. “Everything fans of 2064 loved is still there: diverse characters, an immersive cyberpunk world, fun puzzles, and a great story.”

Players can now also play the demo, Pilot Memories prologue, on Steam and Epic Games Store.