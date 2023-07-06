Real Madrid are set to sign Turkish youngster Arda Güler from Fenerbahçe. The Turkish youngster has been compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Mesut Ozil with his intelligence on the football pitch.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have verified the documents sent by the Turkish club for the 18-year-old. Regarding the contract details, the fee is €20m with a 20% sell-on clause. So, how will the Turkish youngster fare in the Spanish capital? Real Madrid fans have many reasons to be optimistic about his scouting report.

Scout Report of Arda Güler

Guler joined Fenerbahçe in 2019, where his progress was swift, and he signed his first professional contract in January 2021. He made his debut in the Europa League qualifier against HJK Helsinki. He was given the iconic number 10 shirt after the departure of German legend Mesut Ozil.

In his first season with the Turkish giants, Guler scored three goals and provided three assists in 12 Süper Lig appearances. In the 2022/23 season, his standards rose to extravagant heights.

According to the article posted by The Athletic’s James Horncastle, “This left-footer in a No 10 shirt who tends to play in the right half-space comes out on top in assists per 90, key passes per 90, open-play passes in the final third per 90, successful dribbles per 90, possession-adjusted pressures per 90, counter-pressures per 90….”

Guler’s rise in Turkey has made him one of the most attractive players in Europe. Alongside Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) were linked with a move for him.

Guler is a midfielder who creates a beautiful combination of intelligence and flair. He mainly operates from the central midfield, but his immense dribbling skills have allowed him to play as a winger. He is not afraid to take a shot from a distance.

Apart from his attacking attributes, Guler is also a hardworking midfielder. The Turkish teenager also shows a tremendous work rate when his team doesn’t have possession. The only weakness in Guler’s game is the physicality. He can be a player who can be bullied easily if he comes up against physical teams. He needs to put time in the gym and improve his physique.

It remains to be seen what his role will be at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti has a fantastic record of working with the youngsters. He has developed Dominic Calvert Lewin at Everton, making England International compete with Harry Kane in the international team. He has also developed Vinicius Jr. into one of the best wingers in the world. If he can do the same with Guler, Real Madrid fans may see flashes of Ozil in him, who enjoyed a fantastic time at Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 to 2013.