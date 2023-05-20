Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has received confirmation that he will not be sacked despite the team’s disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City and losing the La Liga title to Barcelona, reported by goal.com. Ancelotti has expressed his commitment to Real Madrid and stated that he intends to honor his contract, which runs until 2024, despite the recent setbacks.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s upcoming match against Valencia, Ancelotti confirmed that he had met with club president Florentino Perez, who expressed his support for the manager. Ancelotti emphasized that he remains determined to continue his work with the same drive and ambition to achieve success.

The future of Ancelotti has been the subject of speculation, particularly as his contract enters its final year. Reports had linked him with the vacant position as the head coach of the Brazilian national team. However, following Real Madrid’s impressive victories over Liverpool and Chelsea in the Champions League, as well as winning the Copa del Rey, it seemed that Ancelotti’s position was secure. The heavy defeat against Manchester City raised doubts, but Perez has shown faith in the experienced Italian and opted not to make any immediate changes.

Real Madrid will now focus on restoring their pride as they face Valencia, a team fighting to avoid relegation, in their final match of the season. Although the La Liga title has already been clinched by Barcelona, Ancelotti and his squad aim to end the campaign on a positive note.

Despite the recent setbacks, Ancelotti’s commitment to Real Madrid and Perez’s support indicate that the club believes in his ability to guide them back to success in the future.