Real Madrid has made a clear decision regarding Ferland Mendy's future, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The French left-back has been handed a new contract, securing his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2027. This move means Alphonso Davies will have to wait a bit longer if he dreams of joining Los Blancos.

According to Marca, Real Madrid has agreed to extend Mendy’s contract, which was initially set to expire in 2025. The new deal not only extends his stay until 2027 but also includes an option for an additional season. Mendy received this renewal offer a few weeks ago and is expected to formalize the agreement shortly after returning from his vacation. He has been on a break following his participation in France’s Euro 2024 campaign.

This decision reflects Real Madrid's confidence in Mendy, who has had a challenging yet ultimately successful time at the club. Injuries plagued his earlier seasons, but he made a significant comeback in the 2023-24 season, regaining both fitness and form. Mendy’s resurgence has seen him reclaim the starting left-back spot under manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has been a strong advocate for his continued presence at the club.

What's next for Real Madrid

Mendy's contract extension is a strategic move for Real Madrid, ensuring stability in the left-back position for years to come. His performances in the 2023-24 season have been crucial, making him an indispensable part of Ancelotti’s squad. This renewal not only secures his place in the team but also sends a message about Real Madrid’s trust in his abilities and potential.

While Mendy's extension brings stability, Real Madrid’s ambitions are far-reaching. The club has been eyeing Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. Davies, known for his explosive pace and attacking prowess, would be a valuable addition to any team. However, negotiations between Davies and Bayern Munich have stalled. Despite Bayern offering a substantial pay increase, it falls short of Davies’ demands of €20 million (£17m/$22m) per year. This situation has put Davies’ future in a state of uncertainty, with Real Madrid monitoring closely.

Ferland Mendy’s journey at Real Madrid has been a rollercoaster. He joined the club in 2019 from Lyon and quickly made an impact. However, a series of injuries disrupted his progress. Despite these setbacks, Mendy's dedication and hard work have paid off, earning him this new contract and solidifying his place in one of the most competitive squads in football.

What's next for Ferland Mendy

Mendy’s contract extension is a significant step for Real Madrid as they prepare for the upcoming season. He is expected to rejoin the team at Valdebebas after the first week of August. Alongside the latest Galactico, Kylian Mbappe, Mendy will be crucial in Ancelotti’s plans. The team is gearing up for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Atalanta on August 14, aiming to field a full-strength lineup.

For Real Madrid, securing Mendy is part of a broader strategy to build a robust and competitive team. While Davies remains a long-term target, Mendy’s extension provides immediate stability. The club continues to look for opportunities to strengthen the squad, but for now, Mendy's commitment is a vital piece of their defensive puzzle.

As the summer transfer window progresses, fans will be eager to see how Real Madrid's squad shapes up. With Mendy's future secured, the focus will now shift to other potential signings and how the team will perform in the upcoming season.