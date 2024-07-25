Jude Bellingham might be playing the role of an agent, as the Real Madrid midfielder was recently seen dining with Liverpool‘s Trent Alexander-Arnold in Los Angeles, reported by GOAL. The sighting has fueled speculation about a potential move for the Reds' defender to join Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold are enjoying a well-deserved break after intense domestic and international seasons. Bellingham, who had a standout season with Real Madrid, helping them clinch La Liga and Champions League titles, is now looking to add more firepower to his team. On the other hand, Alexander-Arnold capped another strong season with Liverpool, securing a Carabao Cup victory in what was Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the helm.

The duo also played crucial roles in England’s journey to the Euro 2024 final, where they faced a heartbreaking loss to Spain. Their time together on the national team has forged a strong bond, leading to this holiday together in the United States. This camaraderie is now sparking rumors that Bellingham is attempting to lure Alexander-Arnold to Madrid.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold have been involved in transfer speculation. When Bellingham was set to leave Borussia Dortmund, Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson reportedly tried to convince him to join Liverpool. Bellingham chose Real Madrid instead, and now the roles seem to be reversed, with Jude Bellingham potentially recruiting Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish giants.

Alexander-Arnold, who is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Mirror captured footage of him and Bellingham having dinner in LA, suggesting that future plans might have been a topic of discussion. As Alexander-Arnold approaches the end of his contract, the possibility of him leaving Liverpool becomes more plausible, especially with Bellingham's influence.

What’s next for Liverpool

Liverpool are expected to initiate contract talks with Alexander-Arnold soon. Under new Dutch coach Arne Slot, the Reds are entering a new era and will likely want to keep one of their key players. However, if Alexander-Arnold decides not to renew his contract, he will be free to negotiate pre-contract terms with clubs outside of England from January 2025.

The prospect of Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid is gaining traction, especially with Jude Bellingham seemingly playing a part in the recruitment process. While Liverpool will aim to retain their star right-back, the allure of playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs, alongside a close friend, could be tempting. As both players enjoy their break in LA, fans and pundits alike will be eagerly watching for any developments in this intriguing transfer saga.