Real Madrid are in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane this summer. Los Blancos are in for a significant overhaul this summer after failing to defend their Champions League and La Liga crowns this season.

According to the reports from MARCA, President Florentino Perez and manager Carlo Ancelotti had a meeting recently. In that meeting, they assured that they would try and attempt the signature of Kane. The 14-time European champions are expected to receive competition from Manchester United this transfer window.

There are strong links of Karim Benzema leaving Real Madrid after 14 years at the club. Moreover, Vinicius Jr. has struggled to live a comfortable life in Spain due to the increasing racist remarks on the away grounds. Without these two superstars, the Whites only have Rodrygo and Eden Hazard as their attacking options. Hence, they must revamp their attacking options going into next season.

Like Real Madrid, Manchester United have attacking problems of their own. Anthony Martial has struggled to maintain his fitness, whereas Wout Weghorst hasn't scored enough goals to be considered a first-choice striker. Hence, their ideal transfer for this summer is Kane. With Benzema linked with a move to Saudia Arabia, the signature of the England captain could become one of the most significant transfer disputes of this window between the two clubs.

It shouldn't be ignored that both United and Real Madrid were battling for the signing of Eduardo Camavinga two summers ago. However, it was the Los Blancos who won the race. Moreover, the Frenchman would be delighted at that move, considering he has already won every possible trophy in his young career.