Real Madrid has decided to extend Nacho on a short-term contract and not trigger the buy clause for Vinicius Tobias.
Nacho's current deal with Los Blancos is due to expire at the end of the month, and he had been linked with a move to Inter Milan. However, it now appears that the 33-year-old is set to stay at Real Madrid for at least another year under new coach Carlo Ancelotti, per Fabrizio Romano.
Real Madrid have sent documents to Nacho in order to sign new short term contract in the next hours. Nacho told Inter he won’t join them — stays until 2024 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid
Real will also comfirm to Shakhtar this week that they won’t trigger €10m buy clause for Vinicius Tobias. pic.twitter.com/kNVTGnFNsp
Nacho’s contract extension is good news for Ancelotti. The Italian coach has expressed his admiration for Nacho and his desire to keep him at the club. “He is a player that I like a lot. He is very professional and very serious. He can play in different positions and he always does well. I have spoken with him and we have made him an offer. I hope he will accept it,” Ancelotti said this season.
Despite his performance, Real Madrid made the decision since they already have a number of talented right-backs, such as Daniel Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez, getting most of the action with the first team for the time being. As a result, Tobias is now expected to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. It is unclear where Tobias will end up, but he is sure to be a sought-after player this summer.
Nacho's extension and the decision on Tobias are just two of the latest transfer news stories involving Real Madrid. The club is always active in the transfer market, and attention must be given to them as to what they plan to do this summer.