Nacho’s contract extension is good news for Ancelotti. The Italian coach has expressed his admiration for Nacho and his desire to keep him at the club. “He is a player that I like a lot. He is very professional and very serious. He can play in different positions and he always does well. I have spoken with him and we have made him an offer. I hope he will accept it,” Ancelotti said this season.

Meanwhile, despite initial discussions for reconsidering Vinicius Tobias, Real Madrid's refusal to trigger his €10 million buy clause was made final.

The 18-year-old joined Real Madrid from Shakhtar Donetsk on loan in January, and he has impressed during his time at the club. However, Real Madrid has decided that they will not pay the buy clause, and Tobias is expected to return to Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of the season.

Despite his performance, Real Madrid made the decision since they already have a number of talented right-backs, such as Daniel Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez, getting most of the action with the first team for the time being. As a result, Tobias is now expected to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. It is unclear where Tobias will end up, but he is sure to be a sought-after player this summer.

Nacho's extension and the decision on Tobias are just two of the latest transfer news stories involving Real Madrid. The club is always active in the transfer market, and attention must be given to them as to what they plan to do this summer.