Kylian Mbappe is finally off to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe's historic tenure with Paris Saint-Germain is soon coming to a close. The French superstar has decided to join Real Madrid once his current contract with PSG expires this summer, as first reported Saturday by Le Parisien.

Mbappe is expected to announce his decision to sign with the La Liga power next week, according to ESPN. The 25-year-old has reportedly yet to inform either club of his decision, but has made up his mind on playing for Real Madrid after years of speculation he'd eventually suit up for the 14-time European champions.

A desire to be allowed to play for France in the 2024 Paris Olympics reportedly played a part in Mbappe's choice to sign with Real Madrid. His new contract with the Spanish side will reportedly be half of what he currently earns at PSG, which recently offered him a pay raise on a $77.8 million salary that Mbappe rebuffed. Leaving PSG for Real Madrid will also prevent Mbappe from earning bonuses on his current contract that could've pushed his annual earnings past $100 million.

There has been smoke about Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid for years. He grew up idolizing Bernabéu icons Zinedine Zidane and Cristiana Ronaldo, and reportedly believes the right time in his career has arrived to play in Spain.

PSG, meanwhile, reportedly had a contingency plan in place if Mbappe decided to bail on his longtime team after his current deal expires. The club is eyeing AC Milan star Rafael Leao as Mbappe's replacement, according to ESPN.