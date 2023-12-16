Luka Modric's imminent departure from Real Madrid marks the end of an illustrious 12-year career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The echoes of Luka Modric's imminent departure resonate through the hallowed halls of the Santiago Bernabeu. A stalwart for 12 illustrious years, Modric's swansong at Real Madrid appears inevitable as the twilight of his career casts a shadow over his diminishing on-field prominence.

The Croatian maestro's final chapter in Madrid has been a tale of diminishing roles and shifting dynamics. While Modric extended his contract for one more season, the midfielder hadn't anticipated the sidelining that followed, despite the injuries of players like Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga temporarily granting him more minutes on the pitch.

According to the SPORT, manager Carlo Ancelotti, renowned for his adept handling of delicate situations, has attempted to manage Modric's reduced involvement delicately. However, convincing a seasoned luminary, even a Ballon d'Or recipient, to embrace a secondary role remains an arduous task.

Modric's tenure at Real Madrid has been nothing short of remarkable. His arrival from Tottenham for €42 million exceeded all expectations, culminating in five Champions League triumphs and an unrivaled legacy. Yet, the winds of change blow through the Bernabeu, signaling the end of an era.

Despite sporadic appearances, Modric's contributions are diminishing, with incomplete games in La Liga and limited full-game outings in the Champions League. The club, cognizant of the impending loss, views it as a natural phase in the team's evolution, albeit one that surpasses the anticipated duration.

As Modric looks ahead to the Euro 2024 with Croatia, pondering his next move post-Madrid, the question looms whether he'll seek one final European venture or opt for a serene curtain call on an illustrious career.

Real Madrid's desire for a graceful exit for the revered midfielder aligns with Modric's aspirations. Ancelotti aims to retain him until the season end, avoiding disruptions to the squad. The hope is for Modric to contribute his wisdom and experience to the decisive juncture of the campaign, maintaining his revered status among the Madrid faithful and averting a bittersweet farewell akin to other club legends.