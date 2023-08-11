22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has suggested he would like to become Real Madrid's President one day. However, he also believes that the club is in good hands under the leadership of Florentino Perez. The Spaniard is currently out of action as he is recovering from a hip surgery.

Perez has previously backed the idea of Nadal as his potential successor. The Spaniard himself has not snubbed the idea, believing that he can take over the role from Perez. In a Spanish newspaper El Mundo, the 37-year-old said, “If you ask me if I would like it, of course I would, why not? But there is more to it… I think it will not be. We are very good as we are. We have a great president right now, and I don't think Real Madrid needs me, but we never know what can happen in the future. It is not something I can raise today.”

Miguel Nadal, Rafael’s uncle, was a former player of Real Madrid’s bitter rivals, Barcelona. He also played for Mallorca and Manacor, where the 14-time French Open champion was born. El Mundo has revealed that Nadal is the second-richest man in Spain, only behind Fernando Alonso. Such a high level of financial status will definitely help Rafa’s case of becoming Real Madrid’s President.

This isn’t the first time that Real Madrid have crossed paths with Nadal. In 2022, the King of Clay was in Parc des Princes, watching Los Blancos win a 14th Champions League crown against Liverpool in the final. Ironically, Nadal won his 14th Roland Garros title in the same week.

In 2016, Real Madrid released a statement expressing support for Nadal, accused of doping due to an injury absence in 2012. The statement was as follows, “Real Madrid C.F. would like to express their full support to our honorary member, Rafael Nadal, undoubtedly one of the greatest sportsmen of all time in Spain and in the world.”

“Rafael Nadal represents the fundamental values of sport. His greatness and his incredible achievements have always been based upon a foundation of exemplary conduct, unwavering work, talent, and astonishing levels of commitment.”

“Real Madrid C.F. consider the close ties to an idol such as Nadal to be an honor, such is his status as a symbol of sporting excellence. Nadal is admired and adored by millions of fans the world over, and today our club is standing firmly by his side.”