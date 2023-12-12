So, how did Jimmy Butler grow to like country music? It's actually quite the funny story from an NBA locker room.

Jimmy Butler's love for country music is unmatched. The man known as ‘Jimmy Buckets' will often blast Party in The USA on the team bus and groove to Taylor Swift songs while in the locker room. Butler's love for the music genre has reached a different level that he said he'll release a country album very soon. While you won't hear many NBA players say they like country music, the only reason Jimmy Butler fell in love with the music genre in the first place was to try and get back at his teammates.

When did Jimmy Butler start listening to country music?

In an interview with the Alo Yoga podcast, Butler said he hated country music growing up despite spending most of his childhood in Texas. Everything changed during a random game in his senior at Marquette. His teammates were playing songs by Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa on full volume. Butler had no problem with the songs or the artist. He was annoyed that his teammates never put on their wired headphones and simply wrapped them around their necks, causing a lot of noise to come from random areas.

Butler asked his teammates: “Why don’t y’all turn it down? What’s the point of having on headphones if you’re not going to have them on your head?” Butler said.

Instead of being a respectful teammate, one of them responded to Butler saying: “Don’t worry about it man, worry about what’s coming out of your headphones.”

Jimmy Butler tries to get back at his teammates.

On that same night, Butler decided he would fight fire with fire on their next game. Once he got home, the first thing Butler did was search on Google for the most country song on the internet. His answer? Don't take the girl by Tim McGraw.

When Butler showed up to the team's locker room for their next game, Butler brought his headphones, played the country song in full blast, and got his revenge.

“Yo, no you can’t listen to that, turn it down,” one of Butler's teammates said. Butler clapped back and told his teammates “No, you listen to what’s in your headphones, and I’m gonna listen to what’s in mine,” he said.

Once Butler made his point, he put on his headphones, gave the song a listen, and he genuinely loved it. The rest is history, but who knows what would've happened if Butler actually listened to a different country song that day.